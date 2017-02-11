Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles Friday

Rubio registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists, four steals and one rebound across 39 minutes in Friday's 122-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Although the shooting percentage was average, it was an efficient night for Rubio, who usually struggles to find the bottom of the net. It was also good to see him get extended run after receiving just 21 minutes last time out against Toronto. With Zach LaVine done for the year after an ACL surgery, look for Rubio to continue seeing a good amount of minutes and, hopefully, improving his season average of 8.7 points per game.