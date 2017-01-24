Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Tuesday vs. Suns

Rubio (personal) is expected to rejoin the team in Phoenix and is listed as the probable starter at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Rubio was away from the team to tend to a personal matter during Sunday's 111-108 win over the Nuggets, marking his first absence since Nov. 9. It sounds like the 26-year-old has addressed whatever he needed to take care of, so it sounds like he'll be back on the floor Tuesday. In addition to sitting out Sunday, Rubio was also removed from the Timberwolves' previous game last Thursday against the Clippers with a hip injury and didn't return, but it appears that's no longer an issue. Considering that Rubio was averaging 13.2 points, 14.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in his five outings prior to departing last Thursday, fantasy owners should feel confident in activating him for the upcoming week.