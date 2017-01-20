Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Leaves game Thursday
Rubio (hip) left Thursday's game in Los Angeles with tightness in his left hip, and is questionable to return.
The Spaniard didn't have a point on 0-3 shooting before leaving the game at halftime. Rookie Kris Dunn started the second half in Rubio's place, and would get the majority of his minutes if he remains out for future contests. Rubio has been hot lately, averaging 13 points per game in his last six, much higher than his 7.9 season average, as well as 12.8 assists per game, surpassing his 8.1 season average.
