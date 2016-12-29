Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's loss

Rubio recorded 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals in 34 minutes during the Timberwolves' 105-103 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Rubio was not shy about letting it fly from beyond the arc, and he threw up a season high in shot attempts from distance. However, he also made a point to attack the basket, earning just as many trips to the charity stripe. Furthermore, Rubio posted season highs in scoring and free throws made and attempted, matched his season high in rebounding, and came close to posting a triple-double. His jumper still isn't falling, but Rubio is producing useful numbers in most categories, with December averages of 8.1 points (on 35.1 percent shooting) to go with 7.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 0.9 threes (on 28.6 percent), and 0.1 blocks in 32.6 minutes per game.