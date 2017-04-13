Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Not starting Wednesday vs. Rockets

Rubio won't start Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Rubio was fully expected to draw the start as usual, but coach Tom Thibodeau opted to make a late change. With the playoffs out of reach, he's likely trying to get a better look at his younger point guard, which means Kris Dunn is going to enter the starting five. It's unclear if Rubio is going to be held out entirely or see limited minutes off the bench, but it'll be a situation to avoid for Wednesday's DFS slate.