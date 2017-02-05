Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Pours in 14 in Saturday loss

Rubio poured in 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound over 38 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Rubio played his first full game without backcourt Zach LaVine, who it was announced Saturday would be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. He was more aggressive on the offensive end as a result, but experienced his worst shooting night over the last five games. Rubio's overall usage had actually gone up even before LaVine's injury, as he'd put up at least 10 shot attempts in the three games prior to Saturday as well. He's now managed five straight double-digit scoring efforts, and is likely to continue taking on an increased role given the circumstances.