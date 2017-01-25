Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Produces double-double in return to court

Rubio (personal) produced 14 points (4-8 FT, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 victory over the Suns.

Rubio returned to the court after missing Sunday's game for personal reasons, putting on an efficient shooting performance and leading the team in assists en route to his sixth double-double in the last seven outings. He is averaging 11.4 points, 12 assists and 2.1 steals over that same sample size, which adds up to his most productive stretch of the season.