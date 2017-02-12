Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records another double-double Sunday

Rubio supplied 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 victory versus the Bulls.

Rubio has produced a double-double in three of the last four games, and the threes keep falling as well. In the last eight contests, Rubio has sunk 14 treys, this after hitting just 22 through his first 41 appearances in 2016-17. Furthermore, Rubio is averaging 34.4 minutes over these last eight games, and he figures to continue seeing heavy minutes now that Zach LaVine (knee) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.