Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records double-double in loss

Rubio scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with 13 assists, two rebounds and one block across 38 minutes in a 125-97 loss to the Cavs on Wednesday.

Rubio's 13 assists marked the third time in the last five games he's recorded at least 10 assists. The Spanish point guard has increased his scoring and assist average in each of the last three months, finishing January just over 10 points per game and just shy of an even 10 assists per game.