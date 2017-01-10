Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records double-double in win over Mavericks

Rubio scored 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 15 asssits, five steals and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Mavericks.

Rubio enjoyed increased playmaking duties as Zach LaVine left due to injury and responded with a season high in assists en route to his first double-double in 13 games. He continues to produce effectively in assists and steals, but Rubio's putrid shooting (38% FG, 27% 3Pt) has stunted his fantasy value as well as his effectiveness in the flow of the offense. That said, he continues to see plenty of playing time and should remain a serviceable fantasy option for those who can deal with his shortcomings.