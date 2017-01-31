Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records season high in scoring versus Magic
Rubio scored 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-9 3 Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 111-105 overtime victory over the Magic.
Rubio flirted with a triple-double as the game required an extra period, recording a season high in scoring thanks to the six treys he connected on, which were more than he had made in his previous 18 games combined. Although Rubio is unlikely to score this much very often, he has averaged 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals over his last 10 games, making him a useful fantasy asset for as long as he continues to produce at this level.
