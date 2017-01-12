Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Records second straight double-double in Wednesday's win

Rubio posted 10 points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 17 assists, three rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Rockets.

It was Rubio's second consecutive game game racking up 15 or more assists, and the Timberwolves' second consecutive win. Not coincidentally, his gaudy assist numbers came in two games where his backcourt-mate Zach LaVine was either limited or sidelined, and Rubio was tasked with more of a playmaking role. The boon in assist numbers could be short-lived for the Spanish point guard as LaVine is expected to return to the Wolves' lineup on Friday against the Thunder.