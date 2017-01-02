Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Struggles with shot in Sunday's loss
Rubio scored just one point and was 0-of-5 from the field in 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to Portland. He added six assists and two steals.
Rubio had been on a roll as he was averaging 8.7 points, 8.7 assists and shooting 39 percent from the field in his previous six games. Rubio's struggles opened the door for Kris Dunn to score 11 points in 21 minutes, but Rubio didn't have a turnover and should still get the bulk of minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Matches season high with 12 assists Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Scores 10 points in blowout loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Just three assists in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Dishes 12 assists in Saturday's win•