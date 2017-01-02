Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Struggles with shot in Sunday's loss

Rubio scored just one point and was 0-of-5 from the field in 27 minutes in Sunday's loss to Portland. He added six assists and two steals.

Rubio had been on a roll as he was averaging 8.7 points, 8.7 assists and shooting 39 percent from the field in his previous six games. Rubio's struggles opened the door for Kris Dunn to score 11 points in 21 minutes, but Rubio didn't have a turnover and should still get the bulk of minutes at point guard.