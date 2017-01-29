Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Tallies 14 points in 22 minutes Saturday

Rubio registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 victory over the Nets.

Rubio was back on track with this shot Saturday, hitting the 50 percent mark for the second time in the last three games and bouncing back from a tough night against the Pacers on Thursday. The 26-year-old's assists were down after back-to-back contests where he'd hit double digits in that category, but he's still dishing out a season-high 9.8 dimes across 14 January contests. While his scoring can certain fluctuate, Rubio largely makes up for those inconsistencies with strong returns across the categories of rebounds, assists and steals.