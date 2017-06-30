Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Traded to Utah

Rubio was traded to the Jazz on Friday in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Timberwolves have been not-so-quietly shopping Rubio for quite some time, and Friday's deal essentially functions as a salary dump, with Minnesota looking to clear cap space before the start of free agency Saturday morning. The 2018 pick involved in the deal is reportedly that of the Thunder, who sent it to Utah in a 2015 trade. If the protections on the pick are unchanged, it will be lottery-protected in 2018. In Rubio, the Jazz get insurance should they lose George Hill, and they'll have the Spaniard under contract for two more seasons at a very reasonable rate of $28.9 million overall. If Hill does, indeed, walk as a free agent, Rubio would likely step into a role similar to what he held in Minnesota, though his adjustment to a new environment must be factored in when considering his fantasy value. Last season, Rubio started 75 games and posted averages of 11.1 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three.