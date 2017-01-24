Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio: Will play Tuesday vs. Suns
Rubio (personal) joined the Timberwolves for their morning shootaround and will be available Tuesday against the Suns, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rubio was away from the team for Sunday's win over the Nuggets due to a personal issue, but as expected, he's since returned to the Wolves. The point guard noted that he's also recovered from the hip tightness that resulted in him leaving early in his last appearance Thursday against the Clippers, so he shouldn't face any minute restrictions in his return to the lineup. Rubio's return will likely result in Kris Dunn shifting back to a bench role.
