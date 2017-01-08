Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Available Saturday
Muhammad (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Muhammad was held out of Minnesota's last game Friday due to his ailment, but he will be able to return to action just one day later. Muhammad has picked up the pace in the scoring department of late, averaging 12.7 points over the last six games he appeared in.
