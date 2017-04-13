Muhammad posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with two rebounds, two steals and an assist over 22 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 loss against the Rockets.

Muhammad was a bit erratic down the stretch, but there were times he was a very valuable contributor. The former UCLA standout definitely has the tools to be a solid player off the bench. April was his best scoring month of the season, as he finished with 12.8 points.