Muhammad scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt) while adding one steal over 23 minutes in Friday's 116-108 loss to the Pistons.

The young core of the Timberwolves did nearly all the damage Friday, as Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Zach LaVine were the top four scorers, while Muhammad came off the bench and meshed the most with them, adding his own double-digit point total. He accounted for more than half of the team's threes in the game, which may earn him more run on a team that needs outside shooting, especially now that LaVine (knee) may miss time.