Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Out Friday vs. Wizards
Muhammad won't play in Friday's contest against the Wizards due to an illness.
Muhammad's illness comes out of the blue and will likely lead to increased roles for Brandon Rush and Nemanja Bjelica off the bench. Looking ahead, Muhammad's first chance to return will be on Saturday against the Jazz.
