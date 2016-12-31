Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Posts season-high 22 vs. Milwaukee
Muhammad contributed 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 18 minutes during a 116-99 victory over the Bucks on Friday.
Muhammad posted season highs in points and three-pointers made as he got hot versus Milwaukee. He has picked up his scoring recently as he has scored in double figures in three of the last four games after not doing so for nine straight games. Muhammad gets about 20 minutes per game, making it difficult for him to provide much consistent value.
