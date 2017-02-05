Muhammad provided 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and four rebounds over 26 minutes in Saturday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.

Muhammad now has five straight double-digit scoring efforts and seven in his last eight games. With Zach LaVine now out for the balance of the campaign with a torn ACL, the third-year pro could be called upon to step up more often off the bench, or potentially even enter the starting lineup in order to help make up for some of the shortfall stemming from the former's absence.