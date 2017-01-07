Muhammad (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Muhammad sat out last night's game against the Wizards due to illness and it appears he it appears he isn't yet fully recovered. If he's unable to play Saturday look for Brandon Rush and Nemanja Bjelica to see some added minutes off the bench.

