Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 11 points in Monday's win
Muhammad scored 11 points with two rebounds in 20 minutes in Monday's win over Dallas.
Muhammad could get more minutes off the bench if Zach LaVine misses time due to a hip injury that forced him out of Monday's game.
