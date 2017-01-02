Muhammad scored 12 points with six rebounds and was 2-of-3 from three-point range in 23 minutes in Sunday's loss to Portland.

Muhammad is starting to get some consistent playing time off the bench as he's averaging 13.2 points and 22.8 minutes over his last five games. He's 8-of-14 from three-point range over that span. If he can provide consistent three-point shooting, he may get more minutes off the bench.