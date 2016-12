Muhammad scored 15 points with one rebound and one blocked shot in 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.

He got some playing time late in a lopsided loss, but it's his best showing in weeks. He had only played more than 21 minutes once in the previous 11 games and had been averaging 6.5 points over that span. He's been stuck on the bench as Minnesota has given large minutes to the starters and Sunday's game likely doesn't change that trend.