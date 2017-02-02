Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 16 points in Wednesday's blowout loss
Muhammad scored 16 points with six rebounds in 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.
Muhammad got more playing time than usual with Minnesota suffering a blowout loss. Still, he's been getting more minutes off the bench as he's averaging 14.7 points and 26.8 minutes per game over his last six games.
