Muhammad scored 16 points with six rebounds in 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.

Muhammad got more playing time than usual with Minnesota suffering a blowout loss. Still, he's been getting more minutes off the bench as he's averaging 14.7 points and 26.8 minutes per game over his last six games.

