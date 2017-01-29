Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 18 points in Saturday's win
Muhammad scored 18 points with seven rebounds in 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nets.
Muhammad has seen increased playing time off the bench time the past three weeks as he's played 23 or more minutes in six of his last nine games.
