Muhammad recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 119-105 win over the Rockets.

Muhammad was relied upon more heavily in Wednesday's game than his normal workload of under 20 minutes per game with Wolves' guard Zach LaVine sidelined with a hip injury, and he took advantage with just his second 20-plus point scoring night of the season. Unfortunately, Wednesday's game will likely be a fleeting blip on Muhammad's otherwise uninspiring fantasy radar as LaVine has a good chance of returning to the lineup for the Wolves' next game against the Thunder on Friday.