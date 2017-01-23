Muhammad scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Muhammad saw increased run as Gorgui Dieng landed himself in early foul trouble, responding with his second 20-point outing of the month while logging a season high in minutes. He has shown flashes of being a capable contributor when the opportunity presents itself, and having played at least 20 minutes in six of the last 10 games, he seems be inching toward a more prominent role off the bench for this up-and-coming club.