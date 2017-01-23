Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 20 points Sunday versus Nuggets
Muhammad scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over the Nuggets.
Muhammad saw increased run as Gorgui Dieng landed himself in early foul trouble, responding with his second 20-point outing of the month while logging a season high in minutes. He has shown flashes of being a capable contributor when the opportunity presents itself, and having played at least 20 minutes in six of the last 10 games, he seems be inching toward a more prominent role off the bench for this up-and-coming club.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Seven points in Thursday win•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores five in return from one-game absence•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Available Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Questionable Saturday vs. Jazz•