Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 22 points in Wednesday's win
Muhammad scored 22 points with two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in Wednesday's win over Toronto.
With Brandon Rush failing to provide much offense (no points Wednesday) as the starting shooting guard, Muhammad could increase his role off the bench.
