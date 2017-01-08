Muhammad (illness) returned to the court posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during a 94-92 loss to Utah on Saturday.

Muhammad returned from a one-game absence but didn't get much going after he had scored in double figures in his three previous outings. He doesn't typically provide much value for anything other than scoring, so when he doesn't score, there's not much to feel good about. We'll see if he can get back on the right track Monday against Dallas.