Muhammad tallied seven points (2-5 F, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds over 18 minutes in Thursday's 104-10 win over the Clippers.

Muhammad's modest point total nevertheless paced the T-Wolves' bench, and his four rebounds co-led the second unit as well. The fourth-year pro continues to see a fairly solid allotment of playing time on most nights and is enjoying his best overall month of the season, averaging 9.7 points and 3.7 rebounds while posting double-digit scoring in five of nine January games.