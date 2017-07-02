Timberwolves' Taj Gibson: Agrees to two-year contract with Timberwolves
Gibson has agreed to terms on a two-year, $28 million contract with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Gibson gets a raise, while also joining the Timberwolves on a relatively cap friendly deal, so it worked out nicely for both sides here. He's coming off season split between the Bulls and Thunder, with combined averages of 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds across 78 games. In joining the Timberwolves, Gibson should be a veteran mentor to the young and upcoming bigs Gorgui Dieng and Karl-Anthony Towns, while also providing a capable scorer and defender in the post. That said, with Minnesota likely to give as much run as possible to their youngsters, Gibson's value may take a hit.
