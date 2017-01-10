Jones scored seven points and was 3-of-3 from the field in 11 minutes in Monday's win over Dallas.

Jones played over ten minutes for the first time since Nov. 28 after Zach LaVine exited with a hip injury. Jones has the second best PER on the team and grades well in advanced metrics, but can' t get off the bench. It's not clear he'll get a large boost in minutes if LaVine is out as he only got playing time Monday since Dallas was using a guard-heavy rotation.