Kris Dunn and Jones are expected to split point guard duties Sunday against Denver with Ricky Rubio set to miss the game, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Ricky Rubio will miss the game for a personal issue, but is expected to return Monday. Jones scored four points with four assists in 12 minutes in Thursday's win over the Clippers with Rubio missing time with a sore hip. Despite languishing on the bench, Jones has had stints of significant playing time. However, he'll likely have a limited role Sunday.