Jones did not play in Wednesday's win over Houston due to a coach's decision

After providing a spark in Monday's win over Dallas off the bench, he was stuck riding the pine again Thursday. Jones has the second best PER on the team and grades well in advanced metrics, but can't crack head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

