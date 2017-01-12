Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Stuck on bench again
Jones did not play in Wednesday's win over Houston due to a coach's decision
After providing a spark in Monday's win over Dallas off the bench, he was stuck riding the pine again Thursday. Jones has the second best PER on the team and grades well in advanced metrics, but can't crack head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets rare playing time in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Stuck on bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doesn't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets just six minutes off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets playing time again in fourth quarter•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Takes over at point guard in Friday's win•