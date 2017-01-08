Jones did not play in Saturday's loss to Utah due to coach's decision.

After looking like he may get consistent minutes of the bench in November or even compete for one of the top two point guard spots, Jones has been buried on the bench the past six weeks. He's appeared in just eight of the last 20 games with 27 total minutes played over that span.

