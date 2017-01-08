Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Stuck on bench
Jones did not play in Saturday's loss to Utah due to coach's decision.
After looking like he may get consistent minutes of the bench in November or even compete for one of the top two point guard spots, Jones has been buried on the bench the past six weeks. He's appeared in just eight of the last 20 games with 27 total minutes played over that span.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doesn't play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets just six minutes off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Gets playing time again in fourth quarter•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Takes over at point guard in Friday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Doesn't play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Dishes five assists in win•