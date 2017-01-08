LaVine tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during a 94-92 loss to Utah on Saturday.

LaVine struggled Friday against Washington but heated right back up Saturday. He led the team in scoring and also grabbed a season-high nine rebounds. LaVine continues to enjoy a career-best season, with averages of 20.8 points on 47 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.9 three-pointers per game. The team is back in action Monday against Dallas.