LaVine (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

LaVine was initially diagnosed with a bruised left knee after exiting Friday's game against the Pistons, but a follow-up MRI on Saturday revealed the torn ligament. The third-year guard will undergo surgery in the near future and will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season. Given the timing of the injury, it's possible LaVine's recovery could extend into the beginning of the 2017-18 season, as well, but the team will not offer a timetable until after surgery. In the immediate future, the Wolves will likely turn to a combination of Brandon Rush and Shabazz Muhammad at shooting guard, while Kris Dunn could also pick up a few residual minutes. LaVine will conclude the season with averages of 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in just over 37 minutes per game.