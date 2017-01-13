LaVine (hip) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Thunder, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.

LaVine, who is dealing with a left hip pointer and missed the Wolves' previous game Wednesday against the Rockets, was limited to rehab work during Thursday's practice, but seems to have progressed overnight. He was present for the Wolves' morning shootaround Friday and increased his activity compared to a day earlier. It appears he's still dealing with some pain, but LaVine indicated that he would do some more shooting during the afternoon and warm up prior to the game before determining if he's fit to play. In the event the Timberwolves decide to act cautiously and hold LaVine out, Brandon Rush would likely pick up another start at shooting guard. Reserve wing Shabazz Muhammad would also stand to pick up more playing time in such a scenario, and would make for a higher-upside DFS target than Rush after recording 20 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench Wednesday.