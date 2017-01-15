LaVine (hip) will go through warmups before a decision is made on his status for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

LaVine has missed the last two games with a left hip contusion, but is nearing a return and will warm up Sunday in hopes of being cleared for action. We should see his status updated just prior to the 2:00 p.m. ET tip off, so look for confirmation on LaVine's status shortly. If LaVine can't give it a go, Brandon Rush is fully expected to remain in the starting lineup after logging hefty workloads at shooting guard over the Timberwolves' last two contests.