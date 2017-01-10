Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Game-time decision Wednesday
LaVine (hip) will be day-to-day moving forward according to coach Tom Thibodeau, Kyle Ratke of Timberwolves.com reports.
It seems that the left hip contusion LaVine suffered in Monday's game against the Mavericks is lingering, and putting his status in question for Wednesday's game against the Rockets. The last time that LaVine didn't see the floor, Nemanja Bjelica received 41 minutes of playing time.
