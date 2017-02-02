LaVine scored 8 points (4-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt) with four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 125-97 loss to the Cavs.

After finishing January with just 14.2 points per game on 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three, LaVine's struggles continued in the Wolves first February contest. His scorching hot first two months of the season that saw LaVine averaging 21 points per game on over 47 percent from the field and over 41 percent from three is beginning to look like a distant memory.