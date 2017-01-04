LaVine scored 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 93-91 loss to the 76ers.

LaVine is having an excellent season, and this was one of his best games yet. Though he is limited as a rebounder or passer, his scoring, efficiency, and three point shooting are all very strong. Over his past nine games, he is hitting more than half of his 8.0 three point attempts per game.