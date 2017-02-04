LaVine left Friday's matchup against the Pistons with a left knee contusion and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

LaVine finished the game with 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes before leaving with the injury. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies. If he's unable to go, Brandon Rush would likely draw the start at shooting guard.