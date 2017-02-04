Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leaves Friday's game with knee contusion
LaVine left Friday's matchup against the Pistons with a left knee contusion and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Minnesota, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
LaVine finished the game with 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes before leaving with the injury. He should be considered questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Grizzlies. If he's unable to go, Brandon Rush would likely draw the start at shooting guard.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Ice cold Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Tallies 20 points in Saturday win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 23 in loss to Paul George, Pacers•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores nine points in Thursday win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 11 points in return from hip injury•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Will play Sunday vs. Mavericks•