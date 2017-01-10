Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leaves Monday's game with hip injury
LaVine exited Monday's game against Dallas early after suffering a left hip contusion, but not before playing 29 minutes and contributing five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
It wasn't a great game from the field for LaVine, but his contributions in other categories helped make up for it. If he happens to be limited or miss Wednesday's game against Houston, Nemanja Bjelica could be in line for extra minutes, considering he played 41 minutes the last time LaVine missed a game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Bounces back with team-high 24 in loss to Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Struggles in loss to Wizards•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Leads the way with efficient scoring•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Sinks six threes in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 40 points in Friday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Scores 24 in Saturday's OT loss•