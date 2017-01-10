LaVine exited Monday's game against Dallas early after suffering a left hip contusion, but not before playing 29 minutes and contributing five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

It wasn't a great game from the field for LaVine, but his contributions in other categories helped make up for it. If he happens to be limited or miss Wednesday's game against Houston, Nemanja Bjelica could be in line for extra minutes, considering he played 41 minutes the last time LaVine missed a game.