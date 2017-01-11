Updating a previous report, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said that LaVine (hip) would stretch prior to Wednesday's game against the Rockets before it's determined whether or not he'll play, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Earlier observations at the Timberwolves' morning shootaround suggested that LaVine would be sidelined Wednesday, but it appears that isn't official just yet. Thibodeau noted that LaVine, who was limited to riding a stationary bike and taking part in some light shooting at Tuesday's practice, was able to do some rehab Wednesday morning, so it appears the team isn't closing the door on the shooting guard returning from a left hip contusion. However, teammate Shabazz Muhammad suggested that LaVine would be "down" for the evening, so LaVine is likely on the doubtful side of the questionable tag. Muhammad would be one of the main beneficiaries for added minutes if LaVine indeed sits out, while Nemanja Bjelica, who led the bench with 29 minutes Monday against the Mavericks, would also pick up some extra run.