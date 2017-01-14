Timberwolves' Zach LaVine: Out Friday vs. Thunder
LaVine (hip) will not play Friday against the Thunder, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
The hip injury LaVine is dealing with is apparently still bothering him too much to play, despite warming up before Friday's game. Brandon Rush will get the start in his place.
