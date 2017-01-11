LaVine (hip) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Rockets, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It looks like the Timberwolves will grant LaVine some time off to recover from the left hip contusion he sustained in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Mavericks, as he'll be sidelined for the second time this season. Shabazz Muhammad and Nemanja Bjelica are expected to absorb most of LaVine's 37.4 minutes per game, while rookie point guard Kris Dunn could also see more time off the ball to cover for his absence.